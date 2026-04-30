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Home  » News » Not necessary to humiliate me by arrest: Cong's Pawan Khera in SC

Not necessary to humiliate me by arrest: Cong's Pawan Khera in SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 30, 2026 15:31 IST

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The Supreme Court has reserved its order on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea for anticipatory bail concerning allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, involving passport discrepancies.

Pawan Khera

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court has reserved its order on Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea.
  • The case involves allegations against Assam CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, regarding multiple passports.
  • Khera's lawyer argued that arrest would be unnecessary humiliation.
  • The Assam government opposed the bail, alleging Khera presented doctored passport copies.
  • Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has filed criminal cases against Khera under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him related to allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

Arguments Presented in Pawan Khera's Bail Hearing

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar reserved its decision on the plea after the Congress leader submitted that if he doesn't get anticipatory bail in a registered case against him, then the very purpose of pre-arrest bail is gone. 

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Khera, said the allegations against him are a matter of trial and it was not necessary to humiliate him by arrest.

He submitted that out of the total sections invoked against him, some are bailable while others don't require his arrest.

Government's Opposition to Anticipatory Bail

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam government, opposed the plea and said Khera showed fake and doctored copies of passports of the chief minister's wife.

He said Khera has been absconding and releasing videos and all the allegations about the chief minister's wife holding multiple citizenships are false.

Background of the Case

Khera has challenged the April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court refusing to grant him anticipatory bail.

Following the allegations, the CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Telangana High Court had earlier granted Khera a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against it.

The apex court passed an interim order to stay the grant of anticipatory transit bail and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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