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Home  » News » Pawan Khera denied pre-arrest bail in case filed by Assam CM's wife

Pawan Khera denied pre-arrest bail in case filed by Assam CM's wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 24, 2026 12:41 IST

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The Gauhati high court has denied anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case involving allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, escalating the legal battle.

Pawan Khera fails to get pre-arrest bail

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference in Guwahati on March 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Gauhati high court rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail petition.
  • The case involves allegations made by Khera against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.
  • Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the CM's wife, filed criminal cases against Khera following the allegations.
  • The Supreme Court had previously directed Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court after staying a transit bail.

The Gauhati high court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail petition of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with his allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

The single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia rejected Khera's anticipatory bail application filed on Monday after he was asked by the Supreme Court to approach the Gauhati high court, a lawyer representing the Congress leader said.

 

Court Proceedings and Order

The court heard the petition on Tuesday and reserved its order.

The high court listed the delivery of the order on its cause list for Friday.

Criminal Cases Filed

Following the allegations, the CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Supreme Court Intervention

The Telangana high court had earlier granted him a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against it.

The apex court passed an interim order to stay the grant of anticipatory transit bail and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati high court.

Anticipatory bail is a pre-arrest bail granted as a safeguard against potential arrest.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is set to replace the Indian Penal Code. The BNS consolidates and updates existing criminal laws in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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