News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Not compensation, want action: Kin of Delhi coaching flood victim

Not compensation, want action: Kin of Delhi coaching flood victim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 29, 2024 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Remembering Nevin Delvin as a bright student, his uncle sought answers on the Delhi coaching centre flooding incident last week that killed his nephew and two other civil services aspirants.

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard as an excavator put into action to clear encroachments over drains in the Old Rajinder Nagar after the death of three UPSC aspirants in a coaching centre due to severe waterlogging, in New Delhi, July 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Delvin (28) is survived by his parents and younger sister. His mother Lanclet Delvin, a professor in Kochi, had to be hospitalised after she learnt about her son's passing.

 

His father Delvin Suresh retired as an assistant commissioner of police and his younger sister is a graduate student.

"Everyone had huge expectations from him. We learnt about the incident on Sunday morning and there has been an atmosphere of grief at home since then. His mother has not been able to process the loss and is in hospital," Delvin's uncle Linu Raj told PTI.

Three Union Public Service Commission aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain on July 27.

Delvin came to Delhi four years ago to pursue his PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University and enrolled in Rau's IAS Study Circle in May to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant.

"He was extremely calm, kind and a bright student," his uncle said outside the RML Hospital mortuary.

Delvin's post-mortem was conducted on Monday and his body handed over to his family. His uncle will take the body to his village in Thiruvananthapuram.

As he waited for the handover, Raj spoke to police officers.

He could be heard asking them about the reasons behind the tragedy, the progress of the probe and the shortcomings in the building plan.

The investigators assured him that they were probing into the incident and urged him not to worry.

Raj said his only demand was action against coaching institutes so that similar incidents did not recur.

"What will we do with compensation? Nevin (Delvin) won't return. We just want action to be taken so that young lives are not lost in the future," he said.

Delvin's friends from JNU were also present to console his family members.

One of them, Annu, said, "I have lost a close friend. He was studious and ambitious."

"He would have achieved something really big in life," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi coaching breaks silence on 3 deaths, says...
Delhi coaching breaks silence on 3 deaths, says...
What led to basement flooding which killed 3 students
What led to basement flooding which killed 3 students
How Delhi's coaching hub risking students' lives
How Delhi's coaching hub risking students' lives
India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025
India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025
Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj
Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj
Mankind to lead in Indian women's health market
Mankind to lead in Indian women's health market
Sensex, Nifty settle flat after hitting fresh highs
Sensex, Nifty settle flat after hitting fresh highs

More like this

Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate

Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate

Basement deaths: 13 'illegal' coaching centres sealed

Basement deaths: 13 'illegal' coaching centres sealed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances