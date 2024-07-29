Delhi basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate

Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Monday demanded an inquiry into the death of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, with the Bharatiya Janata Party blaming the city's Aam Aadmi Party government for the tragic incident.

IMAGE: Students stage a protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the Old Rajinder Nagar's coaching centre, at Karol Bagh Metro Station in New Delhi on July 28, 2024. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

BJP leader and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj blamed the AAP's "utter apathy" for the death of the students and demanded that an inquiry committee under the Home Ministry be set up to probe the incident.

"Criminal negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party has led to the death of these students. An inquiry should be set up on the Delhi Government which is neck deep in corruption. Why are the drains not being cleaned in Delhi?" she asked during the Zero Hour.

Officials have said an absence of drainage system and safety measures, and use of basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said there has been a violation in the safety codes, and demanded compensation for the families. He said that drains have to be cleaned and steps taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Tharoor demanded a comprehensive inquiry on the matter.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the incident is tragic and there should be thorough investigation to ascertain who is responsible for what has happened to the students.

"In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozer is run over illegal buildings. I want to know if bulldozers will be run here also," Yadav said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. PTI JD

While the Lok Sabha discussed the isse, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar deferred a decision on allowing a discussion regarding the recent deaths of UPSC aspirants at a Delhi coaching centre, citing lack of agreement between the ruling party and the opposition.

Several members, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, Ram Chandra Jangra, Surendra Singh Nagar from BJP, Swati Maliwal from AAP and John Brittas from CPI (M) had sought a discussion under Rule 267, which allows for suspension of the day's business to debate urgent matters.

However, Dhankhar noted that the opposition Congress had not agreed to this.

"The main Opposition do not favour Rule 267. This was conveyed to me by (Congress leader) Jairam Ramesh in categorical terms," Dhankhar said.

The chairman acknowledged the importance of the issue, stating, "Youth demographic dividend of the country has to be nurtured." He expressed concern over the commercialisation of coaching.

Dhankhar proposed considering a short-duration discussion or calling attention motion under Rules 176 or 180, saying he would consult party leaders after Zero Hour.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju supported an urgent discussion "under whichever rule."

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge called for discussion on Manipur and NEET issues as well, which the Chair said were not before him at present.