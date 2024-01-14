News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Northern border stable but ...: Top Army official on LAC

Northern border stable but ...: Top Army official on LAC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 14, 2024 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The northern border is stable but "not normal", a top Army commander said on Sunday, referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region.

IMAGE: Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi (right) during a Manthan with the officers of the ROMEO Force, DELTA Force and Ace of Spades Division on the dynamics of counter-terrorism operations in 2023, January 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Northern Command, said five of the seven friction points in eastern Ladakh, where the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA are locked in a standoff since May 2020, have been resolved and talks are underway for the remaining areas.

 

"The northern border area is stable but it is not normal or I can say it's sensitive," he told reporters in Srinagar.

Apparently referring to Pakistan, the Army commander said the neighbouring country has orchestrated the terrorist attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri region as they did not like the ongoing development work here.

"There was prosperity and improvement in the lives of people in Poonch-Rajouri area. Investments were coming in and people were getting jobs. Our neighbouring country did not like this atmosphere of peace and prosperity. That's why they have been promoting militancy in the area but we have launched counter operations," he said, expressing confidence that they will control terrorist activities in the coming days.

Lt Gen Dwivedi said the coordination among the police, military and local people needs to be improved in the area.

"The number of police stations is being increased while we are carrying out some reorientation as well. This will help us in controlling the situation," he said.

The Army commander said 2023 has been declared as "zero-infiltration year" as no terrorist was able to come in through the Line of Control.

"...But as you said many terrorists are coming. We have taken action.... If you see last year, only 21 terrorists killed were locals, the remaining 55 were foreigners. In 2022, 121 terrorist recruitments took place but in 2023 only 19 have taken place," he told reporters.

He said a lot of positive changes have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

"A lot of changes have taken place in the past four years. And all the changes have been for good, be it development of infrastructure, tourist arrivals or outside investments. Overall, it is good for the public, and Jammu and Kashmir is playing an important role in nation building," he said.

He was in Srinagar to take part in an Armed Forces Veterans' Day event.

The Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year as it was on this day in 1953 that the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, formally retired from the service.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'China is enlarging the spectrum of war'
'China is enlarging the spectrum of war'
China Will Never Get Ladakh!
China Will Never Get Ladakh!
'Defend this land even if it means fighting a war'
'Defend this land even if it means fighting a war'
Olympic Qualifiers: 'Unfair to disqualify Manavjit'
Olympic Qualifiers: 'Unfair to disqualify Manavjit'
Rahul begins nyay yatra from Manipur, vows peace
Rahul begins nyay yatra from Manipur, vows peace
Ranji: Haryana stun defending champions Saurashtra
Ranji: Haryana stun defending champions Saurashtra
Deora ends '55-yr ties' with Cong, joins Shinde Sena
Deora ends '55-yr ties' with Cong, joins Shinde Sena
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India boosts LAC infra, surveillance, combat readiness

India boosts LAC infra, surveillance, combat readiness

China increased forces, infra along LAC in 2022: US

China increased forces, infra along LAC in 2022: US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances