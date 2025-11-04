HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Northeast parties to join hands for single political entity

Northeast parties to join hands for single political entity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 16:24 IST

x

Leaders from four different parties of the northeast, including Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad Sangma, on Tuesday announced that they would form a single political entity to raise issues of the region. 

IMAGE: BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya and People's Party's Daniel Langthasa. Photograph: @SangmaConrad/X

Pradyot Manikya of TIPRA Motha, Daniel Langthasa from People's Party, Assam, and BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon were among the signatories of a joint statement that announced the decision.

Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement, that governs the state, Nagaland's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, and Asom Gana Parishad, the BJP's junior partner in Assam, are not part of the proposed political entity.

"We, leaders from different states of the North East, have come together today to make a collective and historic announcement, i.e., the coming together of various voices of our region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people," the leaders' statement said.

A committee has been formed to deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Beware Of China Threat In North East
Beware Of China Threat In North East
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma: Art of the possible
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma: Art of the possible
'Church's influence on north east politics is on the decline'
'Church's influence on north east politics is on the decline'
'Militants Become Instruments In Political Contests'
'Militants Become Instruments In Political Contests'
CAA not to be implemented in tribal areas of NE
CAA not to be implemented in tribal areas of NE

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha Cutlet: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 3

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

VIDEOS

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Jis birth anniversary4:15

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan...

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas glamorous style wins the hearts of fans1:02

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas...

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on Deva-Fathepur road, Barabanki1:46

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO