News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Insurgency in NE states sees 80% drop in 8 years, civilian deaths by 99%: Govt

Insurgency in NE states sees 80% drop in 8 years, civilian deaths by 99%: Govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: April 28, 2022 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Incidents of insurgency in the northeastern states reduced by 80 per cent in the last eight years while casualties of security forces went down by 75 per cent and civilian deaths by 99 per cent, an official report said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

According to the annual report of the ministry of home affairs, the security situation in the northeastern states has improved substantially since 2014 and the year 2020 recorded the lowest insurgency incidents and casualties among civilians and security forces during the last two decades.

 

"Compared with 2014, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in insurgency incidents in 2020. Similarly, in this period, security forces casualties have come down by 75 per cent and civilian deaths by 99 per cent," the report said.

The year 2020 saw a decline of about 27 per cent in insurgency incidents (223 incidents in 2019 and 162 incidents in 2020) and 72 per cent in casualties of civilian and security forces personnel (25 in 2019 and 7 in 2020) compared to 2019.

The report said counter-insurgency operations led to the neutralisation of 21 insurgents, arrest of 646 insurgents and recovery of 305 weapons in 2020 in the region.

As many as 2,644 cadres of insurgent groups of the northeastern states surrendered their arms in 2020 and joined the mainstream.

While Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura remained by and large peaceful, there is a marked improvement in the security situation in other states of the region.

In 2020, insurgency-related violence declined by 42 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, 12 per cent in Assam, 23 per cent in Manipur and 45 per cent in Nagaland compared to 2019, the report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'China will try to reactivate North East'
'China will try to reactivate North East'
NE militants regrouping along China-Myanmar border
NE militants regrouping along China-Myanmar border
Khatnei Knoyak. Always Remembered
Khatnei Knoyak. Always Remembered
IAS topper from J-K Shah Faesal rejoins govt service
IAS topper from J-K Shah Faesal rejoins govt service
Aamir, Kartik, Sanju, Sanya, Rhea...
Aamir, Kartik, Sanju, Sanya, Rhea...
J-K bars Friday prayers in Srinagar's Jamia masjid
J-K bars Friday prayers in Srinagar's Jamia masjid
India's Q1 gold demand declines 18% to 135.5 tonnes
India's Q1 gold demand declines 18% to 135.5 tonnes
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Assam Rifles CO, wife, son killed in Manipur ambush

Assam Rifles CO, wife, son killed in Manipur ambush

Manipur Terrorism: 'Chinese hand can't be ruled out'

Manipur Terrorism: 'Chinese hand can't be ruled out'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances