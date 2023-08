Shop vandalised near home of man killed in Nuh violence

Some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a shop in Haryana's Panipat which was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh communal clashes, the police said on Friday.

The miscreants targeted the shop selling chicken on Thursday evening and also damaged two vehicles parked nearby.

The shop was located close to the house of one of the civilians who died in the Nuh incident. The police have been deployed in the area, an official said.

Some local residents told reporters that there was harmony and brotherhood among the people living in the area and the act was carried out by some miscreants trying to vitiate the "peaceful" atmosphere.

A senior police officer from Panipat said the matter was under investigation.

He said the situation was peaceful and additional force has been deployed in sensitive areas, he said.

In another incident, three motorcycles were set on fire on Thursday night in Pataudi area in Gurugram, the police said.

The motorcycles were parked outside Rashid Auto Works near Chungi no. 4 while a mechanic was sleeping inside the shop. Firefighters doused the flames and rescued the mechanic, police said.

Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of Pataudi police station said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.