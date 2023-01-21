Nora was jealous of Jacqueline, wanted me to date her: Conman

In a recent development, where Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Saturday claimed that Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has always been jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sukesh in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and A K Singh stated that Nora Fatehi always brainwashed him against Jacqueline, so she wanted him to leave Jacqueline and start dating her.

'Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don't answer the call she used to keep on calling me,' Sukesh claimed.

'As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora's relative) in setting up a music production company which I did.

'She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crore,' claims Sukesh.

He also stated that Nora first gives a different statement before ED u/s 50 Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which is admissible in court and also is evidence, later, now before EOW and a magistrate, the entire statement is changed and new stories are made by her, and the same can be very well be verified and compared with the charge sheet of ED and now the EOW.

'This clearly shows how Nora is being manipulated and afterthoughts and ideas are implemented by her only with a mala fide mind of hers,' he said.

He also stated that actors and models Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna, with these women in my association, were only professional as they were supposed to act in my production under the LS film banner.

'I had no romantic association as news alleged by them, as their statement before the Enforcement Directorate, nine months ago was completely different which can be seen by media to certain if I am lying.

'So this new statement given by them before EOW is only to save their skin and to grab publicity in the media, I have no fear to agree with the truth, but this new story is very funny after 9 months, I appeal to the media to verify the ED charge sheet statement and now new EOW charge sheet statement which will clearly show how these two Nikki and Chahath are lying,' he said.

Sukesh also stated, 'I have to this very min maintained dignity and respect for all those women and I don't want to stop down to this cheap level of putting out all the chats, and screenshots in the open which would expose the truth in open, and which will assassinate their characters, but if this circus goes on then I have face to show, as they know, what all they have spoken or have had knowledge about.'

'The statement given by the so-called witness actresses in the supplement chargesheet filed by the EOW, I am sure everyone has perceptions after reading the statements published on media, but, I would also mention a few things in my press statement here which will show how the so-called witness actress have lied and abused the process of law,' Sukesh said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court is likely to hear on March 25 a criminal complaint filed by Nora against Jacqueline for allegedly defaming her by 'unfairly dragging' her name into the money laundering case.

Nora, a Canadian citizen, has also arrayed 15 media organisations as accused in her complaint.

The matter, which was scheduled to come up for hearing on Saturday, was adjourned since the judge was on leave owing to a judicial training, Nora's lawyer said.

Nora, in her complaint, has said she has 'a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing'.

A defamatory statement was made by Jacqueline in 'bad faith' and with 'mala fide intention' and was circulated by the media houses with an intent to defame her, she said.

The complaint claimed that the allegations made by Jacqueline that Nora had received gifts from Sukesh were wrong.

'The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekar was when his wife, Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena. At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekar,' Nora has said in the complaint.

Nora also denied she had received a luxury car from Sukesh and said it was part payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Sukesh had approached for directing a movie.

'Since the complainant had never even spoken to Chandrashekar let alone having met him, hence the imputation made by Fernandez and the subsequent publishing of the same by the accused media houses are untrue,' the complaint said.

The court had on November 15 granted bail to Jacqueline, who is an accused in the money laundering case.

She was not arrested in the case.

The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Jacqueline to appear before it.

Jacqueline, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

-- with inputs from PTI