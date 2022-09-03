News
Actor Nora Fatehi quizzed in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2022 12:55 IST
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said.

 

Chandrashekar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in this case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.

According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
