None detained in Saif attack case: Mumbai police

The Mumbai police on Friday said that the person, who was brought to Bandra police station for questioning, is not related to the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

IMAGE: In the new CCTV footage the intruder is seen climbing stairs with his face covered. Photograph: X

"No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan attack case of now," said the Mumbai police.

Earlier in the day, the police detained a suspect in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan, an official said.

The man, whose identity is yet to be established, has been taken to the Bandra police station.

He was detained after police questioned several people who resembled the attacker, the official said.

The man brought into the Bandra police station was carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the CCTV footage from the actor's building, the official said.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine.

The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.

CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building where Khan lives. -- With PTI inputs