Noida TV channel gets email threatening to 'assassinate' Modi, Adityanath

Noida TV channel gets email threatening to 'assassinate' Modi, Adityanath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2023 00:44 IST
A private television news group has informed the Noida Police that it has received an email from an unknown sender who threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police said they have lodged an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter after a representative of the TV channel, located in Sector 16A Film City, approached them Tuesday evening.

 

"This is to bring to your kind attention about the email received by our CFO on April 3 at around 10:23 pm from one Mr. Kartik Singh with an email id "mailto:singhkartik78107@gmail.com" singhkartik78107@gmail.com. As can be seen from this email, the sender has threatened to assassinate the honourable chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also the honourable prime minister," Vijay Kumar, manager (administration) at ABP Network, stated in the complaint.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said on the basis of the complaint, police have launched an investigation with two teams working on the case.

"News channels and media houses often inform us of getting such emails which are usually not taken seriously but this time since it mentioned a threat to the prime minister and the chief minister, we are extremely vigilant and will track the email sender soon," Verma told PTI.

The FIR has been lodged against "unknown" at the Sector 20 Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (1b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity), 505 (1b) (act likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or public tranquillity), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), police said.

Provisions of the Information Technology Act have also been invoked in the case, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
