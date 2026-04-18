Main Accused In Noida Workers' Protest Nabbed In Tamil Nadu

The alleged mastermind behind the violent Noida workers' protest, Aditya Anand, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu after being on the run, marking a significant development in the case.

Key Points Aditya Anand, the main accused in the Noida workers' protest, has been arrested.

Anand was apprehended at Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu.

He is accused of masterminding the violent protests during a labour movement in Noida.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Police had been conducting raids across multiple states to locate Anand.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force have jointly arrested the main accused in the violent workers' protest in Noida, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Aditya Anand, was apprehended from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and had been absconding since the incident.

Accusations Against The Protest Mastermind

Police said Anand was the alleged mastermind behind the violent protests that took place during a labour movement in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area.

A case had been registered against him at the Phase-2 police station, and a non-bailable warrant had also been issued by a local court for his arrest.

Investigation And Arrest Details

According to officials, Anand was involved in orchestrating provocative activities and inciting violence during labour sit-ins and demonstrations in the district.

Police teams had been conducting raids across multiple states to trace him before finally arresting him in Tamil Nadu.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway, police added.

Under Indian law, those accused of inciting violence during protests can face charges ranging from rioting to potentially sedition, depending on the severity and intent. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering evidence to build a case against Anand and identifying any accomplices who may have assisted him.