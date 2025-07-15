HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » No warning labels on samosa, jalebi: Health ministry clarifies

No warning labels on samosa, jalebi: Health ministry clarifies

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 15, 2025 19:41 IST

x

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has clarified over media reports claiming that the ministry has directed the issue of warning labels on food products such as samosas, jalebis, and laddoos, calling them "misleading, incorrect, and baseless."

Representative image. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union Health Ministry had separately issued an advisory which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at work places.

It advises about display of boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc., to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items.

These boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country.

 

The Health Ministry advisory does not direct earning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. It does not target India's rich street food culture.

The general advisory is a behavioural nudge to make people aware about hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products and not specifically to any particular food product.

The advisory mentions other health messages such as promoting healthy meals such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat options, along with making suggestions for opting for physical activity, such as encouraging the use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks and facilitating walking routes.

This initiative is part of the Ministry's flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Excessive consumption of oil and sugar is a key contributor to the rising rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle-related diseases.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sorry, folks, the Samosa Is Not Indian
Sorry, folks, the Samosa Is Not Indian
Chef Sushant Parab's Jalebi Recipe
Chef Sushant Parab's Jalebi Recipe
5 Healthy Indian Street Foods
5 Healthy Indian Street Foods
Recipe: Garma Garam Jalebi
Recipe: Garma Garam Jalebi
10 Tips to make Your Meals Healthy
10 Tips to make Your Meals Healthy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Marvelous Roshan Songs

webstory image 2

Crunchy Chicken Salad: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Rajendra Kumar Songs To Cherish

VIDEOS

Watch: Indian Cricket Team meets King Charles III at St James Palace2:41

Watch: Indian Cricket Team meets King Charles III at St...

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!1:02

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll1:21

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD