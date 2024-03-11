News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No 'shahenshah' can save his chair: HP Cong rebel

No 'shahenshah' can save his chair: HP Cong rebel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2024 15:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

No emperor can save his chair through intimidation, Himachal Pradesh Congress rebel Rajinder Rana said on Monday, a day after an Independent MLA and the father of another rebel were booked over "electoral offences" related to the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

IMAGE: Rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana. Photograph: Rajinder Rana on Facebook

The case against Hamirpur's Independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Gagret's now-disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma's father and others was registered based on a complaint lodged by Congress legislators Sanjay Avasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

Ashish and Chetanya are among the six Congress rebels and three Independents who had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls.

"Battles are not won by attacking from behind like cowards. Real warriors fight from the front... No 'shahenshah' can save his chair through intimidation and registration of false cases," Rana said in a Facebook post on Monday in an indirect attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu without naming him.

"Time will also take account of those registering cases and those getting them registered. Stopping the business of MLAs and allowing friends to loot, is this a change in the system?" he posed.

 

Congress legislators Sanjay Avasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur had filed the complaint, seeking an investigation into "electoral offences", bribery and criminal conspiracy in the whole sequence of events since the Rajya Sabha polls were held on February 27. They alleged "horse trading and misuse of money to influence the elections".

The development evoked sharp reactions from the disqualified MLAs.

On Sunday, Rana maintained that "with this attitude, the chief minister should be ready to face the consequences in future. If the chief minister thinks that he could win hearts by registering false complaints, he is mistaken and these pressure tactics will not help."

Six Congress rebels -- Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto -- who cross-voted in favour of the BJP were disqualified for defying a whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government during the cut motion and budget. They moved the Supreme Court against their disqualification.

The three Independent MLAs who voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls were Ashish Sharma, Hoshiyar Singh and K L Thakur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cong says HP govt 'not in 'danger' now, but CM says...
Cong says HP govt 'not in 'danger' now, but CM says...
More MLAs to quit, Sukhu govt will fall: Cong rebel
More MLAs to quit, Sukhu govt will fall: Cong rebel
Sukhu rushes to Delhi, may take rebels back
Sukhu rushes to Delhi, may take rebels back
Centre likely to notify CAA rules today
Centre likely to notify CAA rules today
Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics
Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics
Pothole-free Mumbai roads your duty: HC to BMC
Pothole-free Mumbai roads your duty: HC to BMC
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Sukhu govt to fall': 11 Himachal MLAs reach U'khand

'Sukhu govt to fall': 11 Himachal MLAs reach U'khand

High drama as Himachal ministers storm out of meet

High drama as Himachal ministers storm out of meet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances