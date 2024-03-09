News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Himachal crisis: Cong rebels reach Uttarakhand hotel

Himachal crisis: Cong rebels reach Uttarakhand hotel

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2024 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A total of 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh arrived in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday amid the turmoil within the Congress party in the state, whose government is led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A bus with Haryana's number plate arrived in Rishikesh's Taj Hotel on Saturday and the 11 MLAs, including six rebel Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs, were seen entering the hotel under a heavy security cover.

 

Sukhu, while speaking to reporters on Friday in Palampur said, "Some MLAs are sad. They have been kept under CRPF security. Is this how democracy will remain strong? Horsetrading weakens the democracy."

"I have just come to know through social media that they (rebel MLAs) were taken away from the hotel in Panchkula and a charter plane flew from Chandigarh airport. I don't know where it will land. This is because their family members were putting pressure on them to return," Sukhu said.

The 11 MLAs landed at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Friday at around 2.40 pm, from where they left in a car towards the hotel in Rishikesh.

The development comes two days after chief minister Sukhu was in Delhi to meet the Congress top brass.

According to information, the chief minister was in the national capital to meet the Congress high command and give a report about the current political situation in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'See what happens in Himachal in 2 days'
'See what happens in Himachal in 2 days'
High drama as Himachal ministers storm out of meet
High drama as Himachal ministers storm out of meet
BJP's nefarious designs to topple govt shows...: HP CM
BJP's nefarious designs to topple govt shows...: HP CM
Gill to become first referee of Indian descent in EPL
Gill to become first referee of Indian descent in EPL
Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng
Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng
Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat
Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat
Rs 45 lakh per match! 'Test incentive' for Team India
Rs 45 lakh per match! 'Test incentive' for Team India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sukhu rushes to Delhi, may take rebels back

Sukhu rushes to Delhi, may take rebels back

More MLAs to quit, Sukhu govt will fall: Cong rebel

More MLAs to quit, Sukhu govt will fall: Cong rebel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances