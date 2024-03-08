News
Himachal CM Sukhu rushes to Delhi, may take rebels back

Himachal CM Sukhu rushes to Delhi, may take rebels back

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2024 10:57 IST
Amid the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Thursday left for Delhi to 'meet' the Congress high command.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress state president Pratibha Singh, in Shimla on February 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the information, the chief minister will meet the Congress high command and give a report about the current political situation in the state and will discuss the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister's visit to Delhi is being considered very important amid the political crisis in Himachal.

 

The chief minister appeared to be ready to reconsider the disqualification of six Congress MLAs.

"If one realises one's fault then that person deserves another chance," Sukhu said when question on the possible return of the rebel MLAs.

Earlier, Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh, said that he had played the role of facilitator between the Congress high command and disqualified party MLAs, adding that the decision now lies with the party's central leadership.

He said that the Congress high command and the observers, D K Shivakumar and B S Hooda, had given him the responsibility to meet and take the views of the 'rebel' and disqualified MLAs.

The minister indicated that there was a strong possibility that some of the rebels could return to the party fold.

"Everything is possible in politics, there are some pressure tactics, I am learning politics. No doors are open or closed in politics, earlier, Amit Shah ji said doors had been closed for Nitish Babu, but those doors were opened for him later. These are common in politics" Vikramaditya Singh had said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'See what happens in Himachal in 2 days'
High drama as Himachal ministers storm out of meet
BJP's nefarious designs to topple govt shows...: HP CM
IPL 2024: Wade to miss first 2 games for Titans
Watch Kate Winslet's Regime On OTT
PIX: Liverpool thrash Sparta; Roma down Brighton
'Playing tipsy is difficult to enact'
