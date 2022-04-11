News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No room for violence, JNU administration warns students

No room for violence, JNU administration warns students

Source: PTI
April 11, 2022 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The JNU administration on Monday said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard at the JNU entrance after a scuffle broke out between two groups over eating non-vegetarian food on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The warning by JNU came a day after two groups of students clashed at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

 

"Taking serious note of the incident, the vice chancellor, rector and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony," the Registrar said in an official appeal to the students.

"JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules," he added.

According to police, security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Masked men unleash violence on JNU; 28 injured
Masked men unleash violence on JNU; 28 injured
Bleeding hearts! Don't bleed the nation!
Bleeding hearts! Don't bleed the nation!
JNU fees hike: Why the students are so angry
JNU fees hike: Why the students are so angry
How Mamata can woo big-ticket projects to Bengal
How Mamata can woo big-ticket projects to Bengal
Pak court dismisses treason plea against Imran Khan
Pak court dismisses treason plea against Imran Khan
Weight of FMCG cos in Nifty50 lowest in a decade
Weight of FMCG cos in Nifty50 lowest in a decade
Nawaz to return to Pak after Eid: PML-N leader
Nawaz to return to Pak after Eid: PML-N leader
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

FIR against ABVP students over clash on Ram Navami

FIR against ABVP students over clash on Ram Navami

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances