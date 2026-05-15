No reports of post-poll violence yet, says CM Adhikari amid TMC protest

The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, said that there is no information on such incidents, promising action only after thorough verification.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari meets the newly elected Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Rathindra Bose, in Kolkata, May 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari assures verification and action on genuine cases of violence.

Opposition TMC alleges post-poll violence and displacement of people in West Bengal.

BJP MLA Rathindra Bose elected unopposed as Speaker of the West Bengal assembly.

Government emphasises constructive opposition and adherence to constitutional principles in the assembly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his government has no information on incidents of post-poll violence as alleged by the opposition TMC, and asserted that action would be taken after proper verification of such charges.

He was responding to the allegations of post-poll violence raised by Leader of the Opposition Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in the West Bengal assembly.

Chattopadhyay, speaking during the first session of the newly constituted assembly, alleged that several people had been forced to flee their homes due to violence across the state after the assembly elections.

TMC alleges post-poll violence, demands action

"Violence has been taking place in several places. Many people are homeless now. The government should take strict action," the TMC legislator said in the House.

In response, Adhikari said, "We have no information about such incidents...If anyone has been displaced, the police and administration will ensure they are returned home."

The CM asserted that those involved in violence would not be spared, and the law would take its course in all genuine cases.

Assembly proceedings and political reactions

The TMC also staged a walkout for a brief period after BJP legislators raised the "chor chor" (thieves) slogan in the assembly. The members of the opposition party were also absent during the Speaker's election but later returned to the House.

BJP MLA Rathindra Bose was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the West Bengal assembly, becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the chair.

Govt commitment to constitutional principles

After the Speaker's election, Adhikari said the proceedings of the assembly will be telecast live so that people know what is happening inside the House.

He said the House would play a key role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and function strictly in accordance with Constitutional principles and established rules.

"We will move the assembly forward, keeping the Constitution in mind," the chief minister said.

Emphasis on constructive Opposition

He also stressed the need for a "strong and constructive opposition" in the House, reiterating that democratic functioning requires space for dissenting voices.

"We want constructive opposition. The assembly is not a place for clashes. In constitutional terms, the House belongs to the opposition," Adhikari said, adding that speaking time in the House would be shared on a 50-50 basis.

The CM also said the government does not want any legislator to face suspension and stressed the need to maintain decorum in the House.

"We do not want any MLA to be out of the House for long. Language and conduct must remain within democratic limits," he said.

BJP MLA Tapas Roy said the House has become "fear-free" and criticised the opposition over allegations of post-poll violence. As TMC members protested, he asked them to remain silent and later concluded his address with a "Jai Shri Ram" slogan.

ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique said violence after the previous elections had created fear among people and claimed that opposition voices were ignored at that time.

He urged the government to ensure dignity for opposition parties in the House and allow them adequate space to raise public issues, saying that they would not oppose "for the sake of opposition".