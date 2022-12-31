News
No problem with Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Nitish

No problem with Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Nitish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 31, 2022 18:09 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had "no problems" with the Congress, his ally in the state, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a function at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Patna, the Janata Dal-United leader also reiterated that he was "not a claimant" for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.

Kumar was responding to queries from journalists about the recent averment of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Gandhi will be the "opposition's PM face" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

