News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul to be Opposition PM face in 2024: Kamal Nath

Rahul to be Opposition PM face in 2024: Kamal Nath

By Anwarul Haq
December 30, 2022 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said Rahul Gandhi will be the Opposition's prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 138th Foundation Day celebration event, at the AICC office, in New Delhi, December 28, 2022. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

In an email interview with PTI, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress' countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

 

"As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he said.

Nath also said that no one in the history of the world has undertaken such a long 'padayatra'. No family other than the Gandhi family has given so many sacrifices for the country, the Congress leader said.

"Rahul Gandhi does not do politics for power, but for the people of the country who make anyone sit in power," he said.

The former CM of Madhya Pradesh is the lone leader to have come forward in favour of Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the 2024 polls.

The 76-year-old Congress chief of Madhya Pradesh also said there was no place for "traitors" in the party after they betrayed the organisation.

Asked if there was any chance of Jyotiraditya Scindia's return to the party in the future, Nath said, "I would not comment on any individual, but those 'traitors' who betrayed the party and broke the trust of its workers, there is no place for them in the organisation."

He further said that the old pension scheme would be implemented in the state soon after the Congress assumes power in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath said that the BJP may change any chief minister but it would not matter as people have made up their minds to elect the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said that organisational changes would be initiated in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls later next year and the Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Anwarul Haq in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Stalin bats for Rahul Gandhi as next PM to defeat 'fascist Modi govt'
Stalin bats for Rahul Gandhi as next PM to defeat 'fascist Modi govt'
Rahul is fighting a losing battle in the Congress
Rahul is fighting a losing battle in the Congress
Will Rahul be PM face in 2024? Here's what Kharge said
Will Rahul be PM face in 2024? Here's what Kharge said
Syrup deaths: Export body suspends Marion Biotech
Syrup deaths: Export body suspends Marion Biotech
Guardiola: Pele's legacy will always remain
Guardiola: Pele's legacy will always remain
Former US envoy becomes China's new foreign minister
Former US envoy becomes China's new foreign minister
Bad light forces Karachi Test to end in draw
Bad light forces Karachi Test to end in draw
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Hope Rahul Gandhi is Congress's 2019 PM candidate'

'Hope Rahul Gandhi is Congress's 2019 PM candidate'

'Rahul does not want to be PM'

'Rahul does not want to be PM'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances