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No New Infections Reported After Kota C-Section Deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 22:31 IST

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Kota hospitals report no new post-caesarean infection cases after four women died from post-surgery complications, offering a glimmer of hope for those still under treatment.

All photographs: Ahmad Masood/Reuters

IMAGE: All photographs: Ahmad Masood/Reuters

Key Points

  • No new cases of post-caesarean infection have been reported in Kota's New Medical College Hospital and JK Lone Hospitals.
  • One of the six women undergoing treatment after caesarean has been discharged, while others show signs of recovery.
  • The condition of one woman remains critical and she is on a ventilator.
  • Hospital officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further complications related to C-section deliveries.

No fresh case of post-caesarean delivery infection surfaced in New Medical College Hospital and JK Lone Hospitals after four women died allegedly due to post-surgery complications last week, an official said on Thursday.

One of the six women under treatment following caesarean in Kota's NMCH was discharged from the hospital, while one other remained on the ventilator, and the other four women are stable in the medical college's super speciality block.

 

Patient Condition Update in Kota Hospitals

NMCH Additional Principal Dr RP Meena told PTI that the condition of Pinki, who was referred from JK Lone Hospitals, remained critical and was on the ventilator, while Aarti was on the face mask oxygen and showing signs of recovery in the ICU.

The conditions of Sushila, Dhnnobai and Ragini are stable with recovery, as Ragini's kidney started functioning with urine discharge, while Chandrakala discharged from the hospital after recovery, he added.

Infection Control Measures in Kota Hospitals

No fresh case of the post-C-section infection surfaced so far in both NMCH and JK Lone hospitals, he said.

Notably, the condition of six women deteriorated suddenly after C-Section deliveries on Monday last week. Four women, two each at NMCH and JK Lone Hospital, died after developing complications following a caesarean delivery.

Payal, 26, died during treatment on Tuesday last week, while Jyoti Nayak, 19, died on Thursday in the New Medical College hospital.

Meanwhile, two other women -- Priya Mahawar, 22, and Pinki Mahawar, 30, died in Kota's JK Lone hospital on the intervening night of Sunday-Saturday and on Monday, respectively.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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