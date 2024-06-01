News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DRI arrests senior Air India Express crew member in gold smuggling probe

DRI arrests senior Air India Express crew member in gold smuggling probe

Source: PTI
June 01, 2024 01:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Initiating a comprehensive investigation into the gold smuggling incident involving a female crew member of an Air India Express flight, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths on Friday arrested a senior male crew member of the same airline on Friday for his alleged "significant role" in recruiting her into the smuggling ring.

IMAGE: An Air India Express flight. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a source, Suhail Thanalot, a senior crew member of AIE and a native of Thillenkeri in Kannur district, was apprehended following intelligence and evidence compiled by the DRI regarding his involvement in the gold smuggling incident.

 

He was apprehended three days after Surabhi Khatun, who belongs to Kolkata, was arrested by the DRI for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly one kilogram of gold from Muscat to Kannur by concealing it in her rectum. She was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

According to the source, Suhail, who has around 10 years' experience as cabin crew, is suspected of playing a significant role in recruiting Khatun into the smuggling syndicate.

He will be produced before the judicial magistrate with a request for remand, the source said.

With regard to Khatun's arrest, Air India Express had confirmed that Customs was investigating an incident involving their employee.

"We confirm that an incident is being investigated by the Customs authorities at CNN (Kannur) airport involving an employee. We are cooperating with the investigative authorities," a spokesperson of the airline had said.

The airline, however, has not reacted to the arrest of Suhail.

Based on specific intelligence by DRI Cochin, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI - Kannur) intercepted Khatun.

Her personal search had resulted in the recovery of 960 grams of smuggled gold in compound form that was concealed in her rectum.

This is the first case in India where an airline crew member has been apprehended for smuggling gold by concealing it in the rectum, the source had claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kerala gold smuggling: ED books money laundering case
Kerala gold smuggling: ED books money laundering case
Kerala gold smuggling case knocks at CM's office door
Kerala gold smuggling case knocks at CM's office door
Dawood link in Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA
Dawood link in Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA
Missing NEET aspirant traced after 23 days from Goa
Missing NEET aspirant traced after 23 days from Goa
CR's 63-hr mega block: Mumbaikars face travel woes
CR's 63-hr mega block: Mumbaikars face travel woes
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case abducted?

Prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case abducted?

Swapna's disclosure against Kerala CM kicks up a row

Swapna's disclosure against Kerala CM kicks up a row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances