'No intimidation': CEC stresses violence-free Bengal elections

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference regarding the Bengal legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, March 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday said the primary aim of the poll panel is to ensure that all voters of West Bengal participate in the upcoming assembly elections in an atmosphere free from violence and intimidation.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata after a series of two-day review meetings on poll preparations in the state, Kumar said the commission has instructed officers of law enforcement agencies in the state to enforce the rule of law strictly without fear or favour.

"Democracy runs very deep in West Bengal. Voting percentage in the state has remained very high. Electors and the public at large respect the Constitution and believe in peaceful and participatory elections," Kumar said.

"The commission appeals to all voters of the state to ensure that polling takes place in a violence-free and intimidation-free atmosphere," he added.

Kumar coined the EC slogan 'Chunao porbo, paschimbanger gorbo' (Election phase is the pride of West Bengal).

Speaking of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is nearing conclusion, Kumar said pure electoral rolls are a bedrock of democracy.

"The aim is to ensure all genuine voters have their right to vote while no ineligible voter gets included in the rolls," Kumar said.

The CEC asserted that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to act with "absolute impartiality", and that they must ensure cash, liquor, narcotics and contraband substances are kept out of the boundaries of Bengal.