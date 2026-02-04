Mamata Banerjee reaches SC, seeks to argue SIR case in person

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister's name on Tuesday.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaches the Supreme Court before a hearing on SIR in New Delhi. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee challenges the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Banerjee seeks permission from the Supreme Court to personally argue the case.

The Supreme Court bench is comprised of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The petitions were filed by Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reached the Supreme Court ahead of a crucial hearing on the petitions challenging the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The chief minister has also moved an interlocutory application seeking permission to appear and argue in person.

Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister's name on Tuesday.

As per the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear the petitions of Banerjee and three others filed by Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen.