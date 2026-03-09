HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian National Injured, No Fatalities in Saudi Arabia Projectile Strike

Source: PTI
March 09, 2026 17:07 IST

An Indian national sustained injuries, but thankfully no fatalities were reported, following a projectile incident in Saudi Arabia, according to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national was injured in a projectile incident in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia.
  • The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed no Indian fatalities occurred in the attack.
  • The injured Indian national is receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.
  • Saudi Civil Defence reported two fatalities of Bangladeshi nationality and several other injuries.
  • The Indian Embassy is in contact with Saudi authorities regarding the incident and the welfare of the injured citizen.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday that there was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia.

It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

 

In a social media post on Monday, the Saudi Civil Defence said, "...after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality."

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post.

The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter.

Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said.

"He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the mission said.

On Sunday, the Saudi authorities had said that an Indian national was among two killed as the military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj.

Context of the Incident

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
