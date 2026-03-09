Indian critically injured in Iranian missile attack in Israel

An Indian national sustained critical injuries in Israel after being struck by shrapnel from an Iranian missile, prompting surgery and ongoing monitoring by the Indian Embassy amidst regional hostilities.

IMAGE: Iranian missiles fly towards Israel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 9, 2026. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Key Points An Indian national in Israel was critically injured by shrapnel from an Iranian missile.

The injured man underwent surgery in Tel Aviv and is now in stable condition.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is monitoring the situation and providing assistance.

The incident highlights the ongoing hostilities in the region and their impact on civilians.

An Indian national in Israel was injured after shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck him in the neck, officials said.

The man, who was injured, underwent surgery at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and is now in stable condition.

"He arrived yesterday in critical condition with a neck injury. The medical team at Ichilov fought to save his life, and he underwent a long surgery. Thankfully, he is now stabilising," a spokesperson for the hospital told PTI.

Embassy Response

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is monitoring the situation and visited the hospital to check on his well-being, officials said.

It is also in touch with Indian nationals in Israel regularly amid the ongoing hostilities in the region, they said.