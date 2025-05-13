HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No hostile design...: Gen Munir's first remark after ceasefire

No hostile design...: Gen Munir's first remark after ceasefire

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 13, 2025 11:07 IST

Pakistan's armed forces were determined and "no hostile design" can weaken their resolve, Army chief General Asim Munir said on Monday.

IMAGE: Pakistani Army chief General Asim Munir. Photograph: X

General Munir made the comments during his visit to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi to inquire well-being of soldiers and civilians wounded in the military confrontation with India, according to a statement by the army.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

 

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

During the visit, he individually met the injured personnel, lauded their "bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces.

He underscored that "no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan".

He also noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka-e-Haq/Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country's military history.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
