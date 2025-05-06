Pak will respond...: Gen Munir's first remark after escalating tension

Pakistan will respond with "full force" to preserve its "national prestige" and well-being of its people, Army chief Gen Asim Munir said Monday.

IMAGE: Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir. Photograph: Courtesy screen grab/Rasta News Network (RNN) TV

General Munir made the comments during his interaction with participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ, according to a statement issued by the army.

He "emphasised that Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond, however, if Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity is violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and wellbeing of its people, the army said.

The army chief said that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and must be confronted with unwavering national unity.

"Terrorist groups that perpetrate terror in the name of Baloch identity to advance their petty insidious agenda are a blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism," he said while talking about the unrest in Balochistan.

He vowed that Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue to fight the menace of terrorism with the complete support of the people of Pakistan.

Gen Munir also underscored that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains the gravest threat to Balochistan's security and development.

He warned that the nefarious designs of hostile elements, who seek to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilise the province, will not be allowed to succeed.