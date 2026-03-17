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Home  » News » India rejects claims of oil tanker swap with Iran for Hormuz access

India rejects claims of oil tanker swap with Iran for Hormuz access

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 17, 2026 00:07 IST

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India has firmly denied reports of a deal with Iran to release seized oil tankers in return for safe passage of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, amidst rising global oil price concerns.

IMAGE: Indian LPG carrier Shivalik arrives at Mundra Port via the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Gujarat, India, March 16, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Indian government asserts that the seized vessels are not Iranian-owned.
  • India has been in communication with Iran to ensure the safe transit of Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Two Indian LPG carriers successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz after negotiations between India and Iran.
  • Global oil and gas prices have risen due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane.

The government on Monday trashed reports that said Tehran is seeking the release of three oil tankers seized by India in return for ensuring safe passage to Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

This report is baseless, top sources in the government said, adding there has been no discussion of this nature between Indian and Iranian authorities.

 

In any case, the three vessels are not Iranian-owned, the sources said.

New Delhi has been in touch with Tehran to ensure safe transit of over 20 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, there was a report that Iran asked India for the exchange of three tankers seized by it in exchange for permitting the safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound ships from the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Monday.

As per Reuters, India had earlier seized those tankers alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea. Indian authorities seized the tankers Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby alleging they had concealed or altered their identity and movements, and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers. Stellar Ruby is Iranian-flagged, while the other two vessels are flagged to Nicaragua and Mali, as per Reuters.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 percent of global oil and Liquefied Natural Gas. With ANI inputs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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