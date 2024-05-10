News
Iran releases 5 Indians from seized Israeli-linked ship

Iran releases 5 Indians from seized Israeli-linked ship

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2024 09:18 IST
In a diplomatic breakthrough, five of the Indian sailors on board an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran were released on Thursday and have departed from Iran, the Indian embassy in Iran said.

IMAGE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized Israel-linked ship MSC ARIES on April 13. Photograph: Screen grab

The Indian Embassy, while sharing details of their release, thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.

"5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

 

The Israel-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and MSC Aries was last seen on April 12, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

