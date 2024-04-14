News
Iran 'concludes' op with a warning; not yet over, says Israel

Iran 'concludes' op with a warning; not yet over, says Israel

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 14, 2024 20:08 IST
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Sardar Bagheri, has said that the military operation against Israel has 'concluded' from Tehran's side, while issuing warning that if the United States helps Israel in their possible next actions, their bases will 'not have any security', and will be dealt with, according to CNN.

IMAGE: A man rides a skateboard as people walk, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Tel Aviv, on April 14, 2024. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

However, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the confrontation between Iran and Israel is 'not over yet'.

Gallant said that Israel was attacked with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) thwarted the attack.

 

He urged Israelis to remain 'alert and attentive' to the instructions issued by the IDF and Homefront Command, according to a CNN report.

He said, "The State of Israel was attacked with hundreds of missiles and [unmanned aerial vehicles], and the [Israel Defence Forces] thwarted this attack in an impressive manner."

He emphasised that Israel 'must be prepared for every scenario'.

Earlier, Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said, "Israel's actions in the consulate were condemned so a response should have been given."

He also noted that, although the operation is concluded, Iranian forces continue to remain on high alert.

Iranian officials have made it apparent that the strikes this weekend were reprisals for an Israeli strike on April 1 that destroyed an Iranian consulate facility in Damascus.

Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack, which Iran claims cost the lives of several officials, including Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi.

Following its attack on Israel, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander declared that a 'new equation' has been developed.

He stated that as a result, Iran will henceforth immediately retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, resources, or citizens.

"We have decided to create a new equation, which is that if from now on the Zionist regime attacks our interests, assets, personalities, and citizens, anywhere and at any point we will retaliate against them," CNN quoted the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami as saying to Iranian state TV.

"The Honest Promise operation is a prominent and very clear example of this new equation," Salami said.

Gallant, meanwhile, said, "Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel."

He added, "Very little damage was caused - this is the result of the IDF's impressive operations."

Gallant is one of three members of Israel's war cabinet, alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz.

An Israeli official said that the war cabinet has been authorised to make a decision on Israel's response to the Iranian attack, CNN reported.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
