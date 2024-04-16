As Israel debates response to Iran, US says...

Additional United States military assets that were moved into the Middle East before Iran's attack on Israel will remain in place, CNN reported, citing Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder.

IMAGE: Demonstrators gather to demand a ceasefire and the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Wall Street area of New York City, on April 15, 2024. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

"As (Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin) has said, both publicly and privately, we don't want to see escalation, but we obviously will take necessary measures to protect our forces in the region and as was demonstrated over the weekend, we'll take necessary measures to defend Israel," Maj Gen Ryder said.

Maj Gen Ryder's comments come as Israel debates possible retaliation to Iran's attack.

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi vowed answer to the Iranian attack and said that Iran's attack on Israel 'will be met with a response'.

"Iran wanted to harm the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel, this is something that did not happen in the past," Lt Gen Halevi said while addressing troops at Nevatim airbase, which was hit in the strike.

"We were prepared in the 'Iron Shield' operation, this preparation brought Iran to also meet air superiority, which you expressed (manifested) very well," he said, CNN reported.

Lt Gen Halevi said that Israel had intelligence of Iran's strike since last Monday, adding that Israel is 'very strong and knows how to deal with it on its own'.

Meanwhile, amid fears of Israel response, US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin spoke with the acting Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Al-Sabah and discussed the unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel, adding that the United States does not seek escalation, an official statement said.