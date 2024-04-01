News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'No coercive action over Rs 3,500 cr demand': I-T breather for Cong

'No coercive action over Rs 3,500 cr demand': I-T breather for Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2024 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Income Tax department on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive action against the Congress over the tax demand notices of approximately Rs 3,500 crore in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhiat the 'Loktantra Bachao' Maharally, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the I-T department, that no precipitative action will be taken in the prevailing circumstances till the final adjudication of the matter.

The bench posted the Congress' plea against the tax demand notices for July.

At the outset, Mehta said, "I want to make a statement in this matter. The Congress is a political party and since elections are going on, we are not going to take any coercive action against the party."

The department is not commenting on the merit of the matter and all rights and contentions should be left open, he said.

 

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Congress appreciated the gesture, terming it "gracious", and said all demand notices were issued in March and before for different years totalling approximately Rs 3,500 crore.

The Congress on Sunday said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the party, it had said.

On Friday the party said it received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore. The tax authorities have already withdrawn Rs 135 crore from the party's accounts for a tax demand relating to previous years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
I-T has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from our bank acs: Cong
I-T has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from our bank acs: Cong
Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr
Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
CSK Vs DC: Who Took The Best Catch?
CSK Vs DC: Who Took The Best Catch?
M&A activity in slow lane, deal value down 43%
M&A activity in slow lane, deal value down 43%
When It Began To Snow In Dubai
When It Began To Snow In Dubai
Recipe: Mushroom Tikka
Recipe: Mushroom Tikka
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi 'financially crippling' Congress, alleges Sonia

Modi 'financially crippling' Congress, alleges Sonia

US speaks again on Kejriwal, mentions frozen Cong acs

US speaks again on Kejriwal, mentions frozen Cong acs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances