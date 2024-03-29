News
Rediff.com  » News » Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr; alleges it's tax terrorism

Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr; alleges it's tax terrorism

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 29, 2024 13:38 IST
The Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: Congress leader Ajay Maken speaking to reporters in New Delhi, March 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi along with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, party treasurer Ajay Maken alleged that the BJP is in serious violation of income-tax laws and said the Income Tax department should raise a demand of more than Rs 4,600 crore from the saffron party for such violations.

 

Ramesh alleged that through the "electoral bonds scam", the Bharatiya Janata Party has collected Rs 8,200 crore and used the route of "pre-paid, post-paid, post-raid bribes and shell companies".

On the other hand, the BJP is engaged in "tax terrorism", he alleged.

"Efforts are being made to financially cripple the Congress, but we are not going to be cowed down," Ramesh said.

He asserted that the Congress's campaign for the upcoming parliamentary polls will continue and the party will take its guarantees to the people of the country.

"We will not be scared of these notices. We will be more aggressive and fight these polls," the former Union minister said.

Maken alleged that the Congress and other like-minded opposition parties are being selectively targeted by the I-T department, which he described as the BJP's "frontal organisation".

The I-T department has launched a premeditated, diabolical campaign against the Congress by reopening matters of old returns on baseless grounds, he said.

Maken said the Congress will approach the Supreme Court soon over the I-T department's demands from it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
