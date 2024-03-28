News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US speaks again on Kejriwal, mentions frozen Cong accounts

US speaks again on Kejriwal, mentions frozen Cong accounts

By Yoshita Singh
Last updated on: March 28, 2024 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After India summoned a senior United States diplomat to lodge a protest over remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Washington on Wednesday stressed that it encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes and “we don't think anyone should object to that".

IMAGE: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter

“We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Miller was responding to a question during the State Department briefing over India summoning Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena in New Delhi earlier in the day as well as on freezing of Congress party's bank accounts.

“We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections. And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues.

“With respect to your first question, I'm not going to talk about any private diplomatic conversations, but of course, what we have said publicly is what I just said from here, that we encourage fair, transparent, timely legal processes. We don't think anyone should object to that. We'll make the same thing clear privately,” Miller said.

 

Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at its office in South Block in Delhi and lodged a strong protest against a US State Department official's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest.

The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Reports suggested that a US State Department official had said that Washington “encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for chief minister Kejriwal”.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy ‘scam'.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said Delhi takes strong objection to the remarks of the spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India.

“In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents," the ministry said.

"India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted,” the MEA said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India protests Germany's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
India protests Germany's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
Why Sagarika Ghose Joined Mamatadi
Why Sagarika Ghose Joined Mamatadi
Is Biden Using Trudeau To Get Back At Modi?
Is Biden Using Trudeau To Get Back At Modi?
Class X student stabbed for not showing answers in exam
Class X student stabbed for not showing answers in exam
Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles
Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles
Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends high
Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends high
MI Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
MI Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India summons US diplomat over Kejriwal remarks

India summons US diplomat over Kejriwal remarks

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances