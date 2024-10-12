News
Home  » News » No casualty reported so far in TN train collision: Railway board

No casualty reported so far in TN train collision: Railway board

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 12, 2024 00:56 IST
The Railway Board has said that no casualty has been reported so far in the passenger-freight train collision in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section in Chennai Rail Division.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway at the train collision site at the Kavarapettai station, in Tamil Nadu, October 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dilip Kumar, executive director, information and publicity of the Railway Board, released a video message soon after the passenger train collided with a stationary freight train and said, "We received an information of collision of the Bagmati Express with a freight train at the Kavarapettai station in the Chennai Division. Rescue and relief team reached the accident site immediately."

 

"More than 95 percent passengers have been evacuated from the affected coaches and so far we haven't received any information about any casualty or grievous injury."

According to Kumar, medical and railway assistance teams are at the site to provide help to passengers.

"The divisional railway manager of Chennai and the general manager of the Southern Railway Zone have already left for the accident site. The railways is also making arrangements to send people to their respective destinations by making alternate arrangements," Kumar said.

Giving an update of the relief work, he said, "We're moving all passengers by EMU to Chennai Central, and a fresh train has been readied at Chennai to take them further to Darbhanga/other destinations," and added that they have been provided free food, water and snacks.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
