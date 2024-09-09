News
Rediff.com  » News » Gas cylinder put on tracks to derail Kalindi Express: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2024 09:24 IST
An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area in Kanpur, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Fire services personnel inspect an LPG cyclinder after an attempt was allegedly made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks, in the Shivrajpur area in Kanpur on September 8, 2024. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.

An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks. Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8.20 am on Sunday, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation into the matter, police said.

 

The forensics team was also called in and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is also investigating the matter, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied the emergency brakes.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a halt and as a result, the cylinder moved away from the tracks. The loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about the incident, he said.

The train was stationed at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for investigation, the ACP said.

The damaged cylinder has been recovered. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the spot, Chandra said.

He said efforts were being made to identify the culprits and they will be dealt with sternly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
