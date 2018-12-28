No ban against 'Accidental Prime Minister', says MP govt

rediff.com

December 28, 2018 15:29 IST

The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday said it has not banned the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, in which Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Department of Public Relations of Madhya Pradesh government tweeted that there is no decision by the government to ban the film, adding that media reports announcing the ban were not factual.

 

The film has sparked a row over alleged distortion of facts.

The clarification came after a section of media reported that the film, based on the book of the same name by Sing’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, has been banned in the state.

The film, whose trailer was released recently, has a motley of actors playing the key players of the Nehru-Gandhi family and Kher stepping into the shoes of Dr Manmohan Sing.

