Mumbai Family Deaths: No Bacterial Infection Detected In Initial Report

An initial report into the tragic deaths of a Mumbai family after eating watermelon has ruled out bacterial infection, prompting further investigation into other potential causes of food poisoning.

Key Points Initial report rules out bacterial infection in the deaths of four family members in Mumbai.

The family members died after consuming watermelon, experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

Samples of food items, including watermelon and chicken pulav, were sent for forensic analysis.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the forensic science lab report.

Investigation continues to determine if any poisonous substances were present in the food.

The initial report submitted by the microbiology department of a Mumbai-based state-run hospital has said no "bacterial infection" was detected in the bodies of four family members, who died after consuming watermelon recently, officials said on Wednesday.

Details of the Incident

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road, had hosted a get-together of relatives on the night of April 25. At around 1 am (on April 26), hours after the guests had left, Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and daughters Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13) ate pieces of a watermelon.

They suffered severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of April 26 and were rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the government-run J J Hospital where all four died during treatment.

Investigation and Sample Collection

After the incident, Mumbai police, forensic experts and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials visited the house and had collected samples of every food item that constituted the family's last meal, including 'chicken pulav', watermelon, water, and other foodstuffs, and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

After the post-mortem of the deceased, their viscera was preserved for chemical analysis.

Initial Report Findings

As the probe is underway, the microbiology department of the state-run J J Hospital has submitted its initial report to the police.

"As per the report, no bacterial infection has been detected so far in the bodies of the victims. No bacteria was found in their blood," the official said.

Further Analysis Awaited

The exact cause of the death will be known once the forensic science lab submits its report, he said.

"The report will also clarify whether any food items consumed by the family members during the day contained anything poisonous," the official said.