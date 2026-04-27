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Mumbai family of 4 dies after eating watermelon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 27, 2026 15:38 IST

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A Mumbai family of four tragically died from suspected food poisoning after consuming watermelon, prompting a police investigation into the cause of death.

Watermelon

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A family of four in Mumbai died after suspected food poisoning from eating watermelon.
  • The family hosted a get-together and consumed chicken pulav and watermelon.
  • Symptoms of vomiting and giddiness appeared after eating the watermelon.
  • A post-mortem was conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
  • Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.

A couple and their two minor daughters died due to suspected food poisoning from eating watermelon following a family get-together at their home in south Mumbai, police said.

The victims, Abdullah (40), his wife Nasrin (35), and daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16), reportedly fell ill shortly after a family get-together they hosted at their JJ Marg residence on April 25, an official said.

Suspected Watermelon Poisoning

The family consumed a main course of 'chicken pulav' along with five other guests, and once the visitors left, they consumed watermelon and began experiencing vomiting and giddiness, he said.

The official said that the couple and the children were first rushed to a private hospital, but as their condition worsened, they were shifted to JJ Hospital, where all succumbed on Sunday.

Investigation Underway

Abdullah, the head of the family, was the last to die around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning from the watermelon, as those who ate only the 'pulav' did not face any health issues, the official said.

A post-mortem was conducted, and the histopathology report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and a further probe is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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