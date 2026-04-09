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Home  » News » No apology, no remorse: Kunal Kamra tells Maha legislature panel

No apology, no remorse: Kunal Kamra tells Maha legislature panel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 23:53 IST

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Comedian Kunal Kamra faces scrutiny from a Maharashtra legislature committee after refusing to apologise for his critical remarks targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sparking debate over freedom of speech and political satire.

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise

IMAGE: Kunal Kamra. Photograph: Courtesy @kunalkamra88/X

Key Points

  • Kunal Kamra appeared before a Maharashtra legislature committee regarding comments made about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
  • Kamra stated he felt no remorse for his remarks and refused to offer an apology.
  • The privileges committee suggested an apology could lead to a different consideration of the matter.
  • Kamra argued an apology would be insincere and set a negative precedent for artistic freedom.
  • A BJP Member of the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, filed the initial complaint against Kamra.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday appeared before a committee of the Maharashtra legislature and stated that he did not feel any remorse over his remarks targeting Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, nor would he tender an apology.

He later shared on social media that he stood by his statements and would not tender an 'insincere' apology.

 

A committee was constituted to examine the complaint against Kamra after a breach of privilege notice was issued against him.

"The way I remember the last three questions of my cross-examination this evening -- Do you feel remorse? No. Are you sorry about what you said? No. If you tender an unconditional apology, this matter will be looked at differently -- No, I can't, as the apology would not be sincere. Also, it would set a terrible precedent for other artists and their freedom," he wrote.

Committee Proceedings and Stance on Apology

Earlier, chairman of the privileges committee Prasad Lad said that a complaint had been filed by Pravin Darekar, a BJP Member of the Legislative Council, against Kunal Kamra.

"Cross-questioning of both Kunal Kamra and Pravin Darekar took place today. Around 24 questions were asked to Kunal Kamra," Lad said.

"Questions were also raised about constitutional rights and the rights of the Privileges Committee. He answered all the questions. The committee also informed him that if he offers an unconditional apology, the matter would be considered differently. His lawyer stated that they would discuss this with him and send their response to the committee in writing via email," Lad added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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