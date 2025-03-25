Enjoy comedy, but...: Maha ministers warn Kunal Kamra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's refusal to apologise for his remarks made during a recent show has sparked strong reactions from Maharashtra government officials including Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and minister Gulab Patil.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Photograph: Courtesy Kunal Kamra on YouTube

MoS Home Yogesh Kadam on Tuesday said that Kamra would be punished for his behavior, which he described as unacceptable.

"He will be punished. If you are going to insult the Supreme Court, PM of India, Hindu Gods and Goddesses, it is not tolerable. You cannot behave like this in Maharashtra or India. We do enjoy comedy, but this is not the kind of comedy that will be tolerated in Maharashtra," Kadam said.

Kamra on Monday released a statement on his official social media handle saying that he would not "apologise" for his act.

Maharashtra Minister Gulab Patil also expressed strong disapproval of Kamra's actions.

Patil warned, "If he doesn't apologise, we will speak to him in our own style. Shiv Sena won't leave him. We won't tolerate this insult... if he doesn't apologise, he will come out, where will he hide?. Shiv Sena will show its real form."

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Shinde as a gaddar (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Based on a complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.