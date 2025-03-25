HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police for joke on Shinde

Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police for joke on Shinde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 11:47 IST

x

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Comedian Kunal Kamra. Photograph: Kunal Kamra on YouTube

Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police in Mumbai in connection with the case registered against him, an official said.

 

"We have issued an initial notice to Kamra as a probe has been started into the case against him," the official said without giving more details.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Shinde as a gaddar (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Based on a complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

The police have also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We Will Make Kunal Kamra Regret...'
'We Will Make Kunal Kamra Regret...'
Understand satire, but...: Shinde on Kamra's 'gaddar' jab
Understand satire, but...: Shinde on Kamra's 'gaddar' jab
'What Happened With Kamra Is Not New'
'What Happened With Kamra Is Not New'
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row
Kunal Kamra jokes on Shinde, Sena workers vandalise his show venue
Kunal Kamra jokes on Shinde, Sena workers vandalise his show venue

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 2

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

webstory image 3

10 C-O-O-L Cucumber Recipes

VIDEOS

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range4:21

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party0:57

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party

Rani Mukerji arrives at Anil Kapoor's house party1:08

Rani Mukerji arrives at Anil Kapoor's house party

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD