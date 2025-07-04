'If Nitish's Son Doesn't Join JD-U, Leaders Will Flee'

This is the first time a JD-U leader has openly expressed fears about the party's future.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar offers Nishant Kumar cake on his son's 49th birthday, July 20, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

Months away from the Bihar assembly election, Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal claims that if JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar does not join the party, many leaders will leave the JD-U soon.

"All will flee," Mandal says against the backdrop of speculation that the JD-U will not remain intact in view of Nitish Kumar's indifferent health.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar and Nishant Kumar pays floral tributes to Manju Sinha -- the chief minister's late wife -- on her birth anniversary, February 25, 2025.

Some JD-U leaders have publicly favoured Nishant to join the party and lead it, but neither Nishant nor Nitish have said yes or no on the issue.

If Nishant joins the JD-U he will follow other Bihari leaders with parental ties to politics: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (parents Laloo Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi), Chirag Paswan (father Ram Vilas Paswan), who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Santosh Suman, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's son.

Laloo's other son Tejpratap Yadav, daughters Dr Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya are also in politics.

