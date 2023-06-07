News
Nitish's Oppn meet on June 23; Rahul, Mamata, Kejri, Stalin to attend

Source: PTI
June 07, 2023 20:56 IST
A meeting of Opposition parties, organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be held in Patna on June 23, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Opposition parties meet in Parliament annexe. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference with Janata Dal-United national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh by his side, Yadav said that top leaders of most opposition parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal have agreed to attend the meeting.

 

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12, but was put off after some of the parties, including the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, requested a change in date.

Nitish Kumar had recently said he was opposed to parties sending any leader except their respective heads to the meeting where the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party players will chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
