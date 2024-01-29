News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish to expand cabinet soon, hectic lobbying for Speaker's post

Nitish to expand cabinet soon, hectic lobbying for Speaker's post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 29, 2024 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed the government in Bihar in alliance with the National Democratic Alliance, hectic lobbying started for the post of assembly speaker, and other legislators to be included in the council of ministers.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi during oath ceremony function of the NDA government at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar on Monday chaired the meeting of his new cabinet to distribute portfolios.

After the cabinet meeting, leaders of NDA constituents, however, remained tight-lipped about the distribution of portfolios.

 

According to sources, the cabinet secretariat is expected to issue a notification pertaining to portfolio distribution by Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted a notice of no-confidence motion to the assembly secretary against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who represents the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

BJP leaders, in the notice, expressed a lack of confidence in the present Speaker as a new government has assumed power. The motion was signed by legislators of the BJP as well as the Janata Dal-United.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar was attended by all the eight ministers who took oath on Sunday.

Besides Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP's Prem Kumar, JD-U leaders Shravan Kumar, Vijendra Yadav, and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Hindustan Awam Morcha's Santosh Kumar Suman and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers on Sunday.

After taking the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time, Kumar asserted there is no question of now leaving the NDA.

"I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so. I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else," the 72-year-old politician said.

It has been learnt from reliable sources that the BJP is expected to keep the post of the assembly speaker.

Names doing the rounds for the post of speaker include those of senior BJP leaders Nand Kishore Yadav and Amrendra Pratap Singh.

BJP leaders on Monday indicated that the cabinet will be further expanded in a day or two to accommodate legislators belonging to other castes, minority groups and women.

Those expected to be included in the Nitish Kumar cabinet include BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain, Nitin Nabin, Rampreet Paswan, Janak Ram, Shreyashi Singh and JD-U leaders Sunil Kumar Singh, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Sheila Mandal, Jayant Raj, Ashok Choudhary and Sanjay Jha, a JD-U leader said on condition of anonymity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'
'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'
Day after Nitish's U-turn, Rahul's rally enters Bihar
Day after Nitish's U-turn, Rahul's rally enters Bihar
Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority
Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority
Sonam Maskar wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut
Sonam Maskar wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut
'Head of State' security for Indian team in Islamabad
'Head of State' security for Indian team in Islamabad
'Can't do JEE, I'm a loser': Girl ends life in Kota
'Can't do JEE, I'm a loser': Girl ends life in Kota
Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2% powered by rally in RIL
Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2% powered by rally in RIL
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

We Told You First!

We Told You First!

What Nitish told INDIA amid reports of him being upset

What Nitish told INDIA amid reports of him being upset

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances