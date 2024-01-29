News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after Nitish's U-turn, Rahul's rally enters Bihar

Day after Nitish's U-turn, Rahul's rally enters Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2024 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Monday entered Bihar through Kishanganj.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd during the roadshow in the ongoing party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Yatra comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.

Kishanganj, a district in the Seemanchal region of the state with a majority Muslim population, is also a party stronghold.

 

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders welcomed Gandhi in Bihar. This is his first visit to the state since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj and a big rally in the adjoining district of Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar a day later, according to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

He will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday through Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said.

According to leaders of the state Congress, the party's alliance partners in Bihar like RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea.

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president with whom the Congress had shared power till he did a volte-face, was also extended an invitation which had been accepted by the veteran leader, the Congress claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'
'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'
'Girgit ko bhi karni padi...': Cong slams Nitish
'Girgit ko bhi karni padi...': Cong slams Nitish
'If Nitish is palturam, Modi-Shah are no different'
'If Nitish is palturam, Modi-Shah are no different'
WTC standings: India fall behind Bangladesh!
WTC standings: India fall behind Bangladesh!
Maha speaker gets time to decide on pleas against Ajit
Maha speaker gets time to decide on pleas against Ajit
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Has Gill been given the long rope?
Has Gill been given the long rope?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi push for INDIA: DMK

Tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi push for INDIA: DMK

Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority

Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances