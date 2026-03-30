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Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar MLC; all eyes on next CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: March 30, 2026 12:43 IST

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Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council, adhering to constitutional requirements and prompting speculation about future political strategies in Bihar.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar's resignation will set stage for the next Bihar CM. Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

Key Points

  • Nitish Kumar, elected to the Rajya Sabha,resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council.
  • The resignation is mandated by the Constitution within 14 days of his Rajya Sabha election.
  • There is no clarity on when the 75-year-old JD-U supremo was expected to step down as chief minister..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, resigned from the state legislative council on Monday, Bihar Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh said.

The Janata Dal-United president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16, and according to party insiders, the 14-day period during which he has to quit as MLC ends Monday. 

"It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly," Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD-U, had told reporters in Patna last week.

Who will replace Nitish Kumar? 

There is no clarity on when the 75-year-old JD-U supremo was expected to step down as chief minister.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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