Nitish Kumar gives up home portfolio after 20 years

The home portfolio of Bihar, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Chowdhury, this time, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with BJP legislative party leader Samrat Choudhry, deputy leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others, leave after the NDA's legislators' meeting, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

On the other hand, the finance portfolio, which has been held by the BJP whenever it has entered into an alliance with the Janata Dal-United, has gone to the Nitish Kumar-led party this time.

Senior leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav got the Finance and Commercial Tax departments.

Another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha got Revenue & Land reforms and Mines & Geology departments, the notification said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept the portfolios of the General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance with himself.

While senior JD-U leader Shrowan Kumar has been given portfolios of Rural Development and Transport departments, his party colleague Ashok Chowdhary got the Rural Works department portfolio.

JD-U leader Vijay Chowdhary has been given the portfolios of Building Construction, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, while Madan Sahni of the same party got the Social Welfare department portfolio, the notification said.

The BJP's Shreyasi Singh has been given portfolios of Sports and Information and Technology, while her party's Arun Shankar Prasad got the Tourism department. Sanjay Tiger, also of the BJP, has been given the Labour Resources department, it said.

Deepak Prakash of the Rashtriya Lok Manch and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular's Santosh Suman have been given the portfolios of Panchayati Raj department and Minor Water Resources department, respectively.

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas MLAs Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh became Sugarcane and Public Health Engineering Department ministers.

Other members of the Cabinet included Mangal Pandey (Health and Law), Dilip Jaiswal (Industries), Leshi Singh (Food Consumer and Protection), Nitin Nabin (Road Construction and Urban Development and Housing), Ram Kripal Yadav (Agriculture), Sunil Kumar (Education, and Science, Technology and Technical Education department).

Mohd Zama Khan (Minority Affairs), Surendra Mehta (Animal and Fishery Resources), Narayan Prasad (Disaster Management), Rama Nishad (Backward Class and Extremely Backward Classes welfare), Lakhendra Kumar Roshan (SC and ST Welfare) and Pramod Kumar (Cooperative) are also the remaining members of the Cabinet, the notification said.

Nitish Kumar was on Thursday sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a record 10th term here at a grand ceremony.

Along with 74-year-old Kumar, 26 ministers took the oath of office: 14 from the BJP, eight from the JD-U, two from the LJP-RV, and one each from the HAM-S and the RLM.